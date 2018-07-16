Congresswoman Bustos Announces USDA Rural Development Funding

Congresswoman Bustos announced more than $5 million in grants and loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development for both the Village of Tampico in Whiteside County and the Village of Joy in Mercer County.

The USDA Rural Development loans and grant assistance program is designed to forge partnerships with rural communities and fund projects that bring housing, business guarantees, services and other critical utilities to rural America. These rural development funds will go towards improving clean water systems in both villages.

Village of Tampico:

For Tampico, USDA Rural Development has approved a loan of $1,565,000 and a grant of $1,000,000 that will be used to replace 2.47 miles of water main line, which will address health and sanitary issues, as well as support water flow. This project will provide potable water to approximately 790 residents in the Village.

Village of Joy:

The Village of Joy received a USDA Rural Development loan of $1,530,000 and a grant of $1,471,400 that will be used to construct a new water treatment facility to replace the existing system. The new facility will include an emergency generator, rehabilitation and chemical treatment of wells, installation and replacement of water lines, a ground storage tank and aerator, elevated water tower and the replacement of 100 residential water meters.

