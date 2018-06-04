Conspiracy to distribute cocaine leads to prison for three Iowa men

3 Iowa men were sentenced after pleading guilty to playing a part in cocaine distribution.

Javier Lopez, 52, of West Liberty, Joel Rodriguez Rios, 37, of West Liberty, and Daniel Cancino, 24, of Muscatine pled guilty for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Rios and Cancino each received a sentence of imprisonment for a term not to exceed 25 years.

Lopez received a sentence of not to exceed 15 years. The case was investigated by the Muscatine County Drug Task Force.

