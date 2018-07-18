Construction begins on 53rd Street in preparation for Costco

On Tuesday, July 17, construction began on 53rd Street between Elmore Circle and Lorton Avenue. The construction is causing the right westbound lane of East 53rd Street to be closed between Elmore and Lorton for a right turn only lane into Costco to be put in.

The city says additional traffic changes will occur as the construction on the area continues. This will include the addition of a median, a traffic signal and a left turn only lane. The city says with this will come with some street widening work.

Traffic delays are expected while the work is performed. The work is estimated to be completed around July 27.

Commuters are encouraged to use an alternative route to avoid delays.

CitiBus Route 5, Blue Line, is anticipated to experience delays during peak travel hours as well. Use the website or the Transloc App for details on bus location and delays, details at CitiBus's website.