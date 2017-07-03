Construction changes Bix at 6 route

We are less than a month away from the Bix 7 Road Race. Training continues to be rerouted due to construction.

Normally runners trek up Brady Street hill, but lane closures will keep that from happening for the next two weeks. Bix at 6 will run up Pershing Street on July 6th and July 13th. Brady Street Sprint Trials will also be held on these dates and will be run on Pershing Street, trials begin at 7pm both dates.

The start, finish, and the remainder of the course will remain unchanged. Bix @ 6 training runs on July 7 and July 13 will return to the regular race route with trials for Brady Street Sprints on both dates.

The Bix 7 road race takes place Saturday, July 29th. Once again, KWQC will be providing live exclusive coverage on race day.

