Construction crew assists with fire call in Burlington

A couple of construction workers helped save a home and the people inside after it caught fire in Burlington. The fire was reported around 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at a home on S.13th Street. It was discovered by a construction crew working on a nearby roof. They called 911 and also helped the occupants of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and damage is limited to the exterior of the 2-story house. Damage is estimated at $1,500.

There were no working smoke detectors, but no one was hurt.

Officials say the fire started due to an improperly installed chimney for a wood burning stove.