Construction on I-74 near John Deere Road to begin Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that weather permitting, construction work along I-74 just north of John Deere Road will begin on Monday, August 21, 2017.

Crews will be making repairs to the drainage ditch on the west side of the interstate, just south of 38th Avenue/ Coaltown Road.

The southbound outside lane will be closed as the contractor makes repairs to the slopes and drainage ditch along the interstate. Drivers should be alert for the lane closure and construction vehicles moving slowing in and out of the work area.

The $523,593 contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.