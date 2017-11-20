Construction season ending as holiday travel begins

It's that time of year. The holidays are right around the corner and families are busy making travel plans. But many are wondering if they'll be affected by road construction.

This time of year construction projects are wrapping up, giving motorists an easier time for their travels.

Last week the contractors for the John Deere Road construction project announced they would be wrapped up for the year by Thanksgiving.

Other Illinois road projects are either wrapping up or have wrapped up already for the season. You can check on specific projects and map your holiday travel using the Illinois Department of Transportation's website.

For the status of road construction projects in Iowa, travelers can use the Iowa Department of Transportation's website.

