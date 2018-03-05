Construction to begin on John Deere Road for the 2018 season

Who's ready for spring? How about road construction season? Ready or not, here they come.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says that weather permitting, construction work on John Deere Road will begin on Monday, March 12, 2018. This will be the third year of the $51 million contract to expand the 2.5-mile section of John Deere Road to six lanes from 38th Street to 70th Street in Moline.

During the 2016 construction season, the 41st Street intersection was reconstructed and preliminary widening done along the north side of John Deere Road. The 2017 construction season included the removal and replacement of the eastbound lanes of John Deere Road, along with several intersections on the south side between 38th Street and 70th Street.

During the 2018 construction season, the westbound lanes will be removed and replaced, along with several intersections on the north side of John Deere Road between 38th Street and 70th Street.

Beginning on March 12, the westbound I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road ramp will be closed. A posted detour route, the same as the 2017 construction season, will be utilized for traffic to access eastbound John Deere Road from westbound I-74. Within approximately two weeks, westbound John Deere Road traffic will be shifted onto the eastbound lanes, with concrete barrier separating the two-way traffic.

The two-and-a-half mile section of John Deere Road is scheduled to be open to six lanes at the end of the 2018 construction season.

Officials ask motorists to please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

For IDOT District 2 updates on Twitter, follow them at http://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict2.