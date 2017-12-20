Construction underway on The Bend Hotel Project in East Moline

The wait for The Bend project may have been worth it.

"There's a lot of good buzz around what's happening," says Mike VanDeHeede of Great River Property Development. "For the people of East Moline, it's been a long time coming."

The 130 acres along the Mississippi River once held the former Case IH plant, which developers say once housed four to five thousand jobs.

"It was standing here empty and as we start to put businesses back into here hopefully we can replace those jobs," says Field Manager Matt Gliecki.

Construction on the Hyatt Hotel began in mid-January and seven of the nine story building are in place.

"The activity really increase because people know it's for real and it's happening," says VanDeHeede.

The hotel will have 233 rooms, 99 which will be extended stay. It will also feature a lounge on the top floor with great views of the Mississippi River.

In addition, there are plans in place for apartments adjacent to a hotel. A convention center, a gas station and convenience store, and a strip mall.

Developers also say some new restaurants are in the works to open up in this area.

Over 100 million dollars worth of investments with the infrastructure, Great River Property Development says this project is good for the Illinois side of the river.

"It's fun to come to work everyday because you know you're working on something that's really gonna be great now, not just for East Moline," says VanDeHeede. "But for the whole entire Quad Cities."