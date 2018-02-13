Construction worker continues Hawkeye Wave at Kinnick during off-season

A construction worker is making sure kids at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital are still getting the wave from the Kinnick Stadium field.

Justin Mason is working as part of a crew renovating Kinnick Stadium.

He, like many others, saw the tradition of waving to children in the hospital at Iowa home football games.

With the football season over, he didn't want the recognition to stop. So he spray painted a wave hand on his safety vest.

For Mason, this is personal. His son was once a patient at the hospital.

"He had a fast heart rate and he had some episodes. Me and my wife were at the hospital for about 21 days at a time," Mason said.

Mason is hoping to schedule an actual wave moment with his crew sometime soon.

He also wants to put a banner with the hand up on the fences at the construction site.