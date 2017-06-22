Construction worker dies on the job in Fort Madison

For Madison Police say a worker died at a construction site after suffering a fall on Wednesday.

At approximately 3:30 pm on June 21, 2017, Fort Madison Police were dispatched to 4901 Ave O for a fall. Upon arrival, first responders observed a man lying on the ground at the north end of the building.

A witness to the fall said the worker fell out of a wooden box that was being lifted by a forklift. The witness approximated that the man fell about 20 to 25 feet.

The worker, identified as 45-year-old Brian Wood of Linn Creek, Missouri, was transported to Fort Madison Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Fort Madison Police and Fire, as well as Lee County Ambulance, assisted on scene.