Consumer watch group releases potentially unsafe summer toys for children

There's some important summer safety information for parents and caregivers.

A consumer watchdog group is warning about potentially unsafe summer toys.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, also known as "watch", showcased their list of the 10 top summer safety concerns today in Boston.

The group urges parents to be vigilant and proactive when it comes to choosing toys for their kids.

They say summer is one of the most dangerous times for kids and more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer.

The group also emphasizes the dangers of swimming pools, even shallow wading pools.

Backyard Water Slides, High Powered Water Guns, Low Riding Wheeled Toys, Lawn Darts and toys with small parts are on the list of hazardous toys.

"Summer months account for half of all injury-related deaths to children," W.A.T.C.H President Joan Siff said.

"Any type of part like this ribbon that can just be separated from the toy be aware," Director of W.A.T.C.H James Swartz said.

Bounce houses and backyard trampolines were also on the list.