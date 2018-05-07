Convicted in 1970 of murder, inmate dies in Fort Madison prison

A man convicted in 1970 of fatally shooting a gas station attendant during a robbery in Cedar Rapids has died in prison.

A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Friday, Apr. 10, 2015. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)

The Iowa Corrections Department says Lacy Kelley died of natural causes Saturday at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. He was 66.

He’d been housed in the hospice room at the prison because of a chronic illness.

Kelley was convicted of first-degree murder for using a shotgun to kill 19-year-old Thomas Noethe.