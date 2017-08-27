Cook County needs help identifying child who died after a house fire

Authorities in Cook County are making a public plea for help in identifying a dead child whose body was found last month inside a suburban Chicago house after a fire there.

The fire happened on July 3 in Markham, south of Chicago. Firefighters found the body that the Cook County Medical Examiner's office says is that of an African American girl believed to be between 9 months and 2 years old. A cause of death has not been determined.

Several items were found at the scene, including a white onesie with pink flowers on it, and a light pink fleece blanket adorned with pink and blue elephants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the medical examiner's office at (312) 666-0200.