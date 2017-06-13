Cooling center open in Rock Island

Rock Island residents looking to cool off in this June heat have a place to go. The South Rock Island Township building, located at 1019 27th Ave., will open its doors as a cooling/warming center during regular business hours from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. during hot summer days or cold winter days.

Officials with township building say residents can watch television, bring a book, play cards or a board game while enjoying a break from the heat. They also say those who knit, crochet or need to catch up on their favorite hobby like scrap booking or filling photo albums can do so in a relaxed atmosphere.

Residents can bring snacks and drinks and the township has a refrigerator, microwave, coffee and tea for their convenience.

