Cop's kindness goes viral

A photo of a Mountain Home, Idaho police officer has gone viral on Facebook.

The photo shows Kyle Holloway pushing an elderly man bound to a wheelchair in triple digit heat.

"I was just doing my job," Holloway said.

He said the call came out as an elderly gentleman stranded along a main road in town in a motorized wheelchair. Holloway said another officer responded to the call and he had gone to assist.

"Since his wheelchair wasn't working I mean I'm not going to have him sit in the heat. Might as well push him home."

So Holloway grabbed the handles and started walking, which was not an easy task. The walk to the man's home was roughly a quarter of mile and the temperature was about 102 degrees.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ujbzsU