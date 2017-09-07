Coralville Trader Joe's set to open in October

Iowa River Landing announced on Facebook in September that Trader Joe's is set to open in October.



It's the home of Two, now Three Buck Chuck. It features domestic and imported foods and beverages. And now, Trader Joe's is coming to Coralville.

The company just signed a lease for a new location in the Southeast corner of I-80 and 1st Avenue North in the Iowa River Landing. It will open sometime in the second half of 2017.

The store will take up about 13,000 square feet while featuring things like artisan breads, international frozen entrees, as well as the basics like milk and eggs at low prices. The company offers more than 3,000 items under their private label.

Coralville Mayor John Lundell says Trader Joe's will be an amazing addition.

“This area has grown so much recently," said Lundell. "Having an anchor for groceries, food, and drink is key as more as more choose to live, work, stay, and play in in the Iowa River Landing.”