Bank robber captured near Davenport sentenced to 15 years

A man from Missouri was sentenced to prison after robbing a bank in Coralville last spring and fleeing toward the Quad Cities.

On April 20, 2017, Peter Alan Lundberg was driven to Bank of the West in Coralville by Bridgette Durborow of St. Peters, Missouri. Durborow waited in the car while Lundberg demanded money from a bank teller and robbed the bank of around $1,080. The two were arrested a short time later traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Davenport.

Durborow admitted they drove around other eastern Iowa cities, including Cedar Rapids, Marion, and Iowa City, looking for a bank to rob. Peter Lundberg has two prior federal convictions for bank robbery, and one prior state robbery conviction.

Bridgette Durborow pleaded guilty on June 8, 2017. She was sentenced to 24 months in prison on October 6, 2017.

On January 8, 2018, 60-year-old Peter Alan Lundberg was sentenced to 180 months in prison for bank robbery. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

