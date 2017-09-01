Coralville bank robber caught in QC pleads guilty

Two people, suspected of robbing a bank in Coralville, were making a run for it down Interstate 80 until they were stopped in Scott County, just west of Davenport.

Now, one of the suspects has pleaded guilty to charges. Peter Lundberg, 60, of St. Ann, Missouri, entered the plea to a charge of bank robbery in federal court on September 1, 2017. Lundberg admitted to robbing the Bank of the West in Coralville, Iowa, on April 20, 2017.

Records show Lundberg stole approximately $1,080 from the bank, which law enforcement later recovered.

He faces a maximum prison term of 20 years, and/or a fine up to $250,000.

Officials also arrested another suspect, 48-year-old Bridgett Durborow of St. Louis. No word on the status of that case.