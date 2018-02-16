Coralville officer sustains injuries after being hit by an inmate

The Iowa Corrections Department says an inmate struck a correctional officer at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville.

The assault occurred around 2:05 p.m. Thursday. The officer handcuffed the inmate and then moved inside a cell to help move him, because the inmate uses a wheelchair. The department says the inmate then used both fists to strike the officer once on the side of his head.

The officer suffered bruising and scratches from the strike and a headache. He was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for examination.

The names of those involved have not been released.

