Corbett will not be on primary ballot

Former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett will not be on the June 5th primary ballot.

The court has denied his petition to include signatures that have been stricken through.

On April 3, a hearing was held regarding the ability to include crossed off signatures.

Part of Corbett's argument was that the will of certain voters would be foiled if his name wasn't included.

Last week, a three-member state election panel ruled that Corbett had fallen eight signatures short of the 4,005 names needed on a nominating petition to get on the ballot for Governor.

A court document says costs will be assessed against Corbett.