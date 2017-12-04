Cordova, Illinois man known as "Rocket Bob" has passed away

Robert James Windt, also known as "Rocket Bob," died Monday at his home in Cordova.

He was 76 years old.

Windt was born in Chicago and graduated from DuPaul Academy in 1959.

After working for Time Life magazine for a year, Windt, joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1961 to 1965 checking and doing repairs on B-52's.

He later earned another degree from Northrop Institute of Technology in California, then worked for Boeing until 1975.

In 1974, Windt moved to Cordova where he continued designing, building and selling Hovercrafts.

He also enjoyed teaching kids science and even getting children to build hovercrafts as well.

In 2016, TV 6's Fran Riley interviewed Windt who said, " "I think that's probably the most interesting part of my life right now - is just teaching. I just love teaching."

According to Bode Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Ltd., a wake service will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rapids City, Illinois.

Visitation will follow until 8 p.m.

A service will be held Saturday, December 9, at 10 a.m.

Windt will be buried at Oak Grove Cemetery in Port Byron.

Memorials may be made to the Bob Windt Foundation.

