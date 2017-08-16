Cordova's Exelon Unit 2 returns to service

Exelon Generation operators returned Quad Cities Generating Station Unit 2 to full power at 2:05 a.m. today, following repairs to a component on the unit’s main power transformer.

Operators removed the nuclear unit from service Aug. 6 to allow technical experts to inspect, repair and fully test the transformer. The unit came back online Saturday at 12:08 p.m. with power ascension completed today.

Quad Cities Unit 1 was not affected, and the unit 2 outage did not impact electrical service to customers.

Quad Cities Generating Station is located approximately three miles north of Cordova, Ill. on Illinois Route 84 in Rock Island County. The station’s two reactors can produce more than 1,900 megawatts of carbon-free electricity – enough to power more than a million homes and businesses.

