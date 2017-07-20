“Corn sweat” is making QCA feel even hotter

Miles and miles of corn fields across the Quad Cities Area are contributing to this week’s stifling heat.

The heat index is expected to soar as high as 110°F on Thursday and Friday, thanks to a temperature in the 90s combined with elevated humidity levels.

Adding to the air moisture and therefore driving up the heat index is “corn sweat,” also known as evapotranspiration, which describes the process of water evaporating from plants to the air.

The QCA has had abundant rainfall in the past month which means “plenty of soil moisture for corn to utilize and transpire to the atmosphere,” said Iowa Department of Agriculture Climatologist Harry Hillaker.

“Elsewhere the impact of corn upon humidity is probably not as great as usual (but definitely still significant) owing to less than ideal soil moisture reserves,” Hillaker tells KWQC via email.

Hillaker is unaware of a precise way to measure how much corn can raise the heat index, but “a rough guess would be 5 to 10 degrees F if you were right in the middle of a corn field.”

“The source of most of the moisture pushing up our humidity levels is from the Gulf of Mexico,” said Ray Wolf with the National Weather Service in Davenport.

“There is a local contribution from plants - corn, soybeans, pastures, trees, lawns, etc. Corn and soybeans get attention because so much of our land area is in row crop agriculture, but all plants are contributors.”

