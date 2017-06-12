Cosby jurors zero in on pills he gave accuser

Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial are zeroing in on the night Cosby says he gave his accuser three blue pills that he described as "friends."

The jury asked to hear the context of Cosby's deposition testimony about the pills, and then resumed deliberations.

Jurors got the case late Monday afternoon. They've been deliberating for two hours, and have had dinner brought in.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand after giving her the pills. She says they left her semi-conscious. Cosby says he only gave her Benadryl. He says Constand was stressed so he told her, "I have three friends for you to make you relax."

