Cost of Pampers to go up according to Procter & Gamble

Young families can expect an important item to get more costly in the coming months.

The price of Pampers and other household products are going up.

Procter & Gamble, the parent company of Pampers, says to expect an average increase of about 4%.

Although in some cases it will depend on the retailer as well as the size and the type of diaper.

The company cites increased costs of materials used to make diapers as well as transportation costs.

Consumers will start seeing the new prices for Pampers between October and December.

Also expect to see a 5% price hike for Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper and Puffs tissue.