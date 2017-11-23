Cost of Thanksgiving dinner lowest in five years

The Farm Bureau Survey shows the average Thanksgiving meal costs a family of 10 less than $5 per person.

According to the 32nd annual American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), the average cost comes in at $49.12. The price shows a 75-cent decrease from the 2016 average cost of $49.87. This is the second consecutive year of a price decrease.

Iowa turkey production was disrupted in 2015 due to the bird flu, however, since then, retail prices have remained stable for turkey.

"According to the latest USDA NASS analysis, the number of turkeys raised in Iowa surpassed 12 million in 2017, representing a 3% increase from the previous year," says Tim Johnson, senior research and policy analyst with the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. "The overall trend in the U.S. is very similar, also showing slight growth and continuing rebound from lower production in 2015."

Other than turkey, other foods that showed a large decrease this year included a whole gallon of milk ($2.99), a dozen dinner rolls ($2.26), two 9-inch pie shells ($2.45), a 3-pound bag of sweet potatoes ($3.52) and a 1-pound bag of green peas ($1.53).

Items that increased this year included a half-pint of whipping cream ($2.08), a 14-ounce package of bread stuffing ($2.81), a 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix ($3.21), a 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries ($2.43) and a 1-pound veggie tray ($.74).

A total of 141 volunteer shoppers checked grocery store prices in 39 states for the annual Thanksgiving survey. AFBF's survey menu has not changed since it was first conducted in 1986 to allow for consistent price comparisons. For the full Thanksgiving list, infographics and video bites you can visit their website.