Council Bluffs firefighters rescue woman from culvert

Authorities have rescued a woman who fell into a Council Bluffs culvert.

Firefighters and police were sent to the site near Broadway Skate Park around 9:15 a.m. Sunday. The woman had fallen 15 to 20 feet into the Indian Creek culvert and landed on concrete.

Firefighters got her out of the culvert, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries characterized as non-life-threatening.

It’s unclear whether she fell from a bridge or a water pipe that pass over the culvert or how long she’d been there before a passer-by found her. Her name hasn’t been released.