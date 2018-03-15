Council Bluffs man sentenced to 2 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm

A 35-year-old man from Council Bluffs was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to serve three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Sean Cullen was sentenced on Tuesday, March 13.

On Sept. 23, Cullen was admitted to a hospital with a single gunshot wound to his leg, he had told officials someone had shot him. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Cullen had shot himself during a domestic dispute. Cullen then threw the gun, which was determined to be a six shot . 22 caliber revolver. Officers observed a trail of blood on the outside of the residence, locating the gun. Cullen was convicted in 2007 of a felony for theft.

The investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.