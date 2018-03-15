Council Bluffs man sentenced to 37 months for being felon in possession of a firearm

Jesus Everardo Medina, a 33-year-old from Council Bluffs has been sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to serve three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Shortly after midnight on June 5, 2017, officers responded to the 1400 block of Avenue B to a report of a gunshot being heard. Upon arrival, officers located nin millimeter shell casings and were told by a witness that the responsible party, Medina, had left the area in a car.

Officers later located the car and the suspect was int he back seat. A nine millimeter Jennings semi-automatic handgun was found in the seat pocket in front of Medina. Medina was convicted in 2009 for a felony offense, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

The investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.