Country group Sugarland announces national tour, coming to Des Moines

Country music duo, Sugarland, has announced a national tour reboot and one of the stops will be at the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 17.

Sugarland will join already announced Reba with special guest Chase Bryant and Christian band Casting Crowns with special guest Matthew West. All three concert tickets will be available Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

The Iowa State Fair Grandstand is undergoing renovations for 2018, but the historic Grandstand structure will remain intact.

Tickets will be available for purchase at www.etix.com or 800-514-3849.