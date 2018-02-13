Country music star Daryle Singletary dies at 46

The country music world is crushed by the news of Daryle Singletary's death.

Randy Travis says co-producing Singletary's debut album was a highlight of his career.

Luke Combs tweets, "This one hurts." Travis Tritt calls Singletary "a true country voice," while Charlie Daniels says Singletary "sang country like country should be sung.

Josh Turner says Singletary is the one who convinced him to move to Nashville. Terri Clark says Singletary was "sweet and kind to everybody who he met" and "this hits way too close to home."

Singletary died yesterday at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee, at the age of 46. A cause of death was not given.