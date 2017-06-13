County Auditor has low expectations for Davenport special election primary

A special election primary is set for Tuesday, June 13 in order to fill former Alderman Bill Boom's 3rd Ward seat on Davenport City Council.

Boom resigned back in April and a special election was eventually announced. Since, six candidates have stepped up, hoping for a spot on the official ballot. Because of there are more than two names in the running for the seat, a primary was required.

Only 3rd Ward residents will be allowed to vote in the primary. From this original race, two candidates will move on the special election. That race is set for Tuesday, July 11.

Scott County Auditor, Roxanna Moritz, told TV-6 her office has been working to keep the cost of the special election low, but the process will still cost thousands.

In terms of turnout for the primary, Moritz is hoping 10-12 percent of eligible voters head out to the polls. But Moritz also said, a few votes could go a long way in the race.

To find your polling place and view a sample ballot, head to the Scott County Auditor's official website at Scott County Auditor Homepage