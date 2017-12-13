County Board discusses future of Rock Island County Courthouse

Rock Island County does not have the money to repair its courthouse.

Board members have made this clear for several months and reiterated it at the Wednesday, December 13, 2017, committee of the whole meeting. In fact, it does not even have the money to spend on asbestos abatement which is necessary even if the building is destroyed.

Courthouse discussions have been ongoing since work began on the Rock Island County Justice Center in March of 2017.

The county board approved the project without public input due to several safety concerns and building code violations in the 122-year-old building. The Public Building Commission bonded $28 million dollars for the project that is expected to take a year and a half to complete.

Once it is finished, courthouse operation will move into the justice center leaving the old building vacant.

There are two options for the building: restoration or demolition.

During several board meetings and committee of the whole meetings, residents in Rock Island County have overwhelmingly asked for the courthouse to be saved.

But the county says it does not have the money to do this on its own. It would take a private developer taking over the building, or state or government grants to keep the building alive.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, committee members discussed a potential offer from a Florida based company.

County Board Chairman Ken "Moose" Maranda relayed interest from McCarty Technologies Inc. to purchase the courthouse from the county for $1.00.

Many board members say they want to take more time to look at other options. But the board will need to make a choice before the jail annex project is complete.

The project is coming in under budget. And the Public Building Commission has indicated to the board there is $1.6 million it would like to use on asbestos abatement in the courthouse and demolition of the courthouse, as well as a green space or memorial garden.

But the board is not sold on razing the courthouse.

Wednesday night, two Intergovernmental Agreement Options were discussed.

One option would give the county until May 31, 2017 to find funding to restore the courthouse.

“The option that frankly I prefer is to put us on record with a decision, but with cushion in case an idea comes together,” said board member Kai Swanson who helped create this potential agreement. “That way the Public Building Commission can free up some of its money to do the necessary asbestos abatement and the office relocation that has to happen in any case, we can get that ball rolling now.”

The second option would give board members until July to figure out what to do with the courthouse.

“It would allow the county to do its due diligence, to explore any potential options for the building, whether there are any potential options other than razing the building, but it also, in setting that July deadline, it would still allow for the PBC's vision for a memorial park of green space because that deadline is still two to three months prior to the end of the project,” said Rock Island County Board Vice Chair Richard Brunk, who helped create this potential Intergovernmental Agreement.

The issue the board faces is whether or not the Public Building Commission is willing to wait to use those leftover funds. Since the PBC bonded the money it decides how the funds will be used, but the board decides whether or not the county courthouse stays or goes.

“We’re basically in a wait and see what the members of the Public Building Commission express and send back,” Brunk said.

Chief Judge Walter Braud has been an outspoken advocate to tear down the courthouse saying that it is beyond repair. According to Brunk, Braud has expressed the PBC setting a Jan. 1 deadline for a decision on how to use the $1.6 million, though Brunk himself says he has not heard that directly from the PBC.

The commission meets tomorrow, Dec. 14. Maranda will present them with the options the county board spoke about Wednesday night.

If the two government entities cannot come to an agreement the courthouse could sit vacant.

“If we can’t come to a compromise agreement, then the board’s choice is either to cave to what the PBC essentially dictates, or run the risk of having no options surface over the next several months and come October of next year that building’s empty and have no funds to do anything but secure it.”

The $1.6 million dollars is only available for use on the jail annex project and cannot be used once the project is complete.

The county board will consider both Intergovernmental Agreement Options at Tuesday’s County Board meeting, but it might need to be amended those based on decisions made by the PBC.

“They could come up with a third and they could send a third proposal back to us,” Brunk said. “What it comes down to is, I hate to say it, but the county board is basically at the mercy of the members of the Public Building Commission when it comes to this $1.6 million.”

