County courthouse discussion moved to Committee of the Whole meeting

The Rock Island County Courthouse has been a topic of discussion for months. This is all happening while a new jail annex is being built right next door.

In about a year the annex will be open and take over the courthouse functions. This building was chosen for construction because, according to County Board member Drue Mielke, the County Public Building Commission chose not to expand their scope to allow approval of new courthouse. The commission, Milelke said, is limited to "only building jails".

Mielke voiced concerns to TV-6 back in October regarding the courthouse. He said he thinks the building should be preserved.

"This is a county building that should remain a county building if we can do it, and we all know Rock Island County doesn't have the money," said Mielke. "But to say that it should be torn down without county board approval is wrong,"

During that time, Chief Judge Walter Braud told TV-6 it would cost around $22 million dollars to fix-up or renovate the current courthouse. He also said the building is just rundown.

"It's just an old fashioned, dark, poorly lit damaged building there's no other way to describe it," said Chief Judge Braud.

Now, Mielke is calling for "real numbers".

He sent TV-6 some studies and situations he thinks are comparable. This includes the cost of re-purposing the county office building (estimated in a study by Carter Goble Lee to be $16.9 million).

Mielke also brought up Augustana tearing down their "Old Main" building. He said that building was similar size, structure and age to the current courthouse. Mielke said Old Main was gutted and refurbished for $9 million. He broke down these costs further and stated demolition costs were $2 million, thus potentially putting the net cost of re-doing the courthouse at $7 million.

We don't know what the cost would be for this particular building, but if the courthouse is torn down there are a few ideas that have already been brought up. These include having the county offices in a campus setting or even creating downtown housing.

All this is up for discussion at the Nov. 15 Committee of the Whole meeting. It's set for 5:30 p.m. at the County Building in Rock Island.

Ahead of the meeting, KWQC's Ashley Holden will be breaking down the information given to TV-6 from Mielke on Quad Cities Today.

