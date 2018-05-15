County near Chicago wants to make area a gun owner's sanctuary

Some people in Menard County, Illinois, want to make the area a gun owner's sanctuary.

And they're telling their commissioners there will be backlash if they say "no".

"You were sworn in office to uphold the constitution and if you are going to try to pass laws that are in violation of the constitution then we the people are going to hold you accountable," Menard County resident Jaigh Lower said.

Many are calling on county commissioners to pass a resolution on second amendment rights.

Supporters of the measure are meeting with the commissioners Tuesday night.

Menard County is located about 200 miles southwest of Chicago. Five other counties have already passed a similar resolution.