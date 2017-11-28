Couple: Air Force partly to blame for Texas church shooting

A couple whose son was among eight members of one family killed in a Texas church shooting has filed a legal claim with the U.S. Air Force, saying the military branch is partly to blame.

Joe Holcombe and his wife Claryce say the Air Force's failure to report the gunman's criminal history to an FBI database used to check backgrounds of gun buyers helped cause the Nov. 5 shooting in Sutherland Springs that left more than two dozen dead.

They filed the claim Tuesday in their 60-year-old son Bryan Holcombe's death. It could lead to a lawsuit if the Air Force denies it was at fault.

Joe Holcombe says the Air Force made a "very serious mistake" and he doesn't want it to happen again.

An Air Force spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.