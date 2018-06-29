Couple 'Canoeing for a Cause' down the Mississippi River

Over 2,300 miles, through 100 degree heat, a flooded river and waves.

"On days like today where there's a head wind going against the current it can be dangerous," Keanu Krech said from the back of his canoe parked at at a boat ramp just north of the Mark Twain National Wildlife Refuge, a fitting spot for his Huckleberry Finn type trip with his wife. "We don't know any better."

Keanu Krech and his wife Sarah started at Lake Itasca 33 days ago. The two are canoeing for a cause.

"Something that has always broken our hearts once we realized how real it is, is human trafficking," Krech added. "We decided this was a great opportunity to use this as a way to give people the ability to give to something as crazy as that."

The goal is $10,000. As of Friday evening they've raised $2,575. 100 percent of the money they raise will go to Women at Risk..

"Women at risk actually provides housing and job training and all of these amazing things to get them back on their feet and stay out of sex trafficking," Krech said. "Which is really important."

The pair has met dozens of people, slept in their tent, hotels and people's basements along the ride.

They've also encountered high water, capsized twice and say they should have packed more bug spray.

"It is so easy to complain when you have headwind and flooding and its hot," Krech said. "We've wanted to quit a bunch of times already. One of the things that helped us is thinking about who we're doing it for and the crazy pain that is. This pain is nothing compared to that."

"We're still married," Krech said with a smirk looking at his wife Sarah. "Our anniversary is next week."

