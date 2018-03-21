Couple charged with child endangerment after hundreds of animals found in home

A couple has been charged with Child Endangerment and Animal Neglect after a search warrant found hundreds of animals in a Vinton home.

On January 16, police and assisting agencies found around 700 animals, dead and alive, in the home of Barbara and Marshall Galkowski on West 6th Street.

After an examination, many animals were in unsanitary living conditions.

The animals were taken to local human societies until a court ruling ultimately released the animals to the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

The couple lived in the home with their three kids under the age of 14.

The children were potentially exposed to infectious diseases because of the animals.

Both Galkowskis have been charged with three counts of Child Endangerment Without Injury (aggravated misdemeanor) and four counts of Animal Neglect (Simple Misdemeanor).