Couple from Argentina visit nuclear plant on trip across the country

The Quad Cities Nuclear Generating Station hosted a couple of international visitors on an unusual quest.

A couple from Argentina got a tour Friday of the Exelon facility as part of their journey to see cities named Cordova.

Laura Tallone and Dante Gonzalez have been traveling across the county to visit communities bearing the name Cordova or Córdoba in their hometown in Argentina.

So far, they have travelled more than 20,000 miles. Along the way, they've been able to discover similarities between regions, cities, and towns that bear the same name.

