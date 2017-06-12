Couple married 68 years celebrates with photo shoot

They have never spent a single night apart from each other in nearly 68 years of marriage.

Donald King, 87, and Ollie King, 83, have a remarkable love story that was recently captured in a series of touching photos taken on their Kentucky farm.

Donald, a pastor for 47 years, and Ollie, a quiltmaker, still farm cattle and raise corn and soybeans on their Kentucky farm where they recently posed for photographer Paige Franklin.

“They have three children, and they are as alive and happy now as I'm sure they've ever been,” Franklin posted on her Facebook page where she also calls the couple “two of the most kind-hearted souls I've ever met.”

Donald says after being married nearly seven decades to Ollie, “She's just amazing all around."

A series of photos of the couple captures them interacting with each other “unposed,” Franklin says, capturing the apparently loving nature of the couple’s relationship.

“I hope and pray that my marriage lasts through time like theirs has,” Franklin says.