Couples hoping to cut back on wedding costs may want to look at off peak rates

Wedding season is right around the corner and for those couples hoping to cut costs, here's one strategy that may help.

A recent survey from Student Loan Hero found that 8 in 10 couples say they would pick a "less-preferable wedding date" if it would cut their wedding costs. That includes looking at weekdays and off-peak months. Wedding planners advise asking if there is an off-peak rate.

The top wedding months for 2018 are projected to be September and October.

The costs are expensive for those attending weddings this season as well. On average, members of the wedding party spend more than $700 to attend the nuptials and associated pre-parties.

Guests who aren't in the wedding party but are a close friend or family member can expect to spend just over $600.

If the wedding is for a distant family member or friend, the average cost is about $370.