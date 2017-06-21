Court: Muscatine's traffic camera stays off during appeal

The camera can stay for now, but it can't generate any tickets.

That's the ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court, which denied a motion by the City of Muscatine to still issue tickets while it appeals to keep the traffic camera.

The camera, designed to catch drivers going over the speed limit, is located on Highway 61 near University Dr. Back in 2014, The Iowa Department of Transportation studied all traffic cameras on state roadways and said cities had to prove they promoted safety, not just revenue. In the case of Muscatine's camera on 61, the state ordered the camera be shut down. Muscatine is fighting that ruling.

The City of Davenport shut down a camera at Kimberly Rd. and Elmore Ave.following DOT orders, but was allowed to keep other traffic cameras up and running.