Court date reset in Vegas for Illinois child killing suspect

A court hearing was reset for a 34-year-old man suspected of killing his young daughter in Illinois, forcing his wife into prostitution in Las Vegas and abusing two daughters kept hidden in an apartment.

A judge on Thursday pushed back to Sept. 21 the date for Jason Scott Quate's next appearance on sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute charges.

Quate remains jailed without bail.

Prosecutor James Sweetin says the postponement lets the state go forward with a separate case charging Quate with child sexual assault, abuse and lewdness involving the daughters, ages 11 and 13.

They're now in child protective custody.

Their mother, Elizabeth Odell-Quate, is jailed in Las Vegas awaiting transfer in custody to Belleville, Illinois, to face felony charges of concealing a homicidal death.