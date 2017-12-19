Courthouse demolition deadline tabled, committee to be formed

The Rock Island County Board delayed signing an intergovernmental agreement to set a demolition date for the courthouse on Tuesday night.

The county board chair moved to have the measure tabled until the agreement could be reviewed by the State’s Attorney Office. Last week, the public building commission promised to keep funds available for demolition through mid-July.

In the meantime, the board will create a three-five member commission, made up of board members, to explore alternative options to demolition.

In other county business, a half percent sales tax referendum failed in an 11-9 vote. If passed voters would have seen it on the March ballot. The funds would have been used for public facilities.

