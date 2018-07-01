Cracking down on drunk boaters

All across the U.S. law enforcement agencies this weekend have been busy cracking down on boating under the influence, and here in the QCA several tickets have already been given out.

It's been a busy weekend for Iowa Department of Natural Resource officers, from checking for licenses, to making sure boaters are safe.

“The river is very unforgiving and anything can help in just a split second,” said Jeff Harrison, Scott County Conservation Officer.

Officers say their main goal is to protect everyone. That's why they along with other law enforcement in other states are putting extra patrols out on the water for “Operation Dry Water” this weekend. The campaign is aimed at making sure boaters don't drink while enjoying their time on the lake. Officer says when it comes to drinking while boating, you need to be under the legal limit of .08.

“If you are going to have a couple (drink) make sure that you have someone else that's there that can operate the boat. Should something happen where you feel like you're over the legal limit,” said Harrison.

Officers say since they started this they have seen a decrease in boating deaths. As the fourth of July comes around and the Mississippi River continues to rise above flood stage, they urge boaters to not go on the river at all.

“Understand they are going to need three times as much anchor rope than they normally have. Then also understand that any of those anchors that are down is going to capture the debris that's flowing down,” said Harrison.

So that a fun time doesn't turn into tragedy.

“We recommended that you don't go out on the water, however, it's not officially closed. People can go out and watch the fireworks, but we really want to caution people to be extremely safe out there,” said Harrison.

As the river continues to rise, officers plan to have even more patrols for Red, White and Boom. The Mississippi River will still be at moderate flood stage during that time.

