“Crafty” Couple

They are crafty in a very good and gifted way. Husband and wife. Ken and Rose Nuernberger. Their apartment at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport is a tribute to their talent.

Ken’s scroll saw art is detailed and decorative. Using walnut and oak, he certainly makes the cut. Noah’s Ark and the animals “two by two.” Several of his “faith filled” pieces include The Last Supper and the Nativity. The art adorns the walls and furniture in Apartment 304.

Ken also works with counter top material. He has designed a piece featuring two dolphins. He made that from corian. An elephant and rhino are also included in his work.

Ken’s wife Rose also shines in her “material world.” She is a fabric artist. Using material from old clothing, and adding sea shells and other items, she designs scenes featuring fish. Peacocks and eagles are also included in her portfolio.

A love for art and for each other. Two sensational seniors. The couple crafters Ken and Rose!