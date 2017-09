According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, I-80 WB is blocked due to a crash on the Mississippi Bridge.

One viewer messaged KWQC saying it looks like a semi-truck spilled its load on the bridge.

Users of the Waze app are also reporting a semi-truck spilled its load on the bridge.

In a picture from the Iowa DOT you can see traffic is backed up and lanes closed while crews work to clean up the accident.