Update: Semi crash causes closure on Highway 20 near Dyersville

At 7:39 a.m. the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Epworth Police Department, Dyersville Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Dyersville Fire Department, and Bi-County Ambulance responded to the accident.

An investigation found Quinton Gaul, 17, of Dyersville, was crossing Highway 20 at Wuchter Road when he was hit by a semi driven by Todd Capesius, 30, of Bernard.

The accident damaged both vehicles. The semi to overturned, blocking the highway, and also spilled corn onto the roadway.

Gaul and Capesius were both taken to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The total damage is estimated at $70,000.

Gaul was cited for Failure to Yield Upon Entering a Through Highway.

Traffic was re-routed onto Olde Hawkeye Rd and through Dyersville for about 2 hours.

Highway 20 was reopened by 10:45 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Dubuque County Sheriff's Deputy on scene tells TV9 they believe a car pulled out in front of a semi.

Drivers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities say there were no fatalities and no major injuries reported.

Contents of the semi went onto the road, which is causing the closure.

Drivers on Highway 20 westbound can expect to take a detour onto Wuchter Road.

PREVIOUS STORY:

An accident has caused a closure on Highway 20 westbound near Dyersville.

The closure is between Exit 300: County Road Y13 and Exit 294: IA 136.

Stay with TV9 for the latest updates.