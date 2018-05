UPDATE: 4p.m.: Lanes are back open, but traffic is said to be moving slowly.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that I-80 westbound is reduced to one lane due to a crash.

The accident is between Exit 271 U.S. Hwy 6/County Road X64 and Iowa 38 County Road X54 near Wilton.

Be alert and prepare to slow down if you are heading toward that area.